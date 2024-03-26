Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX climbed 4.90% as shares slipped
The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,095, a premium of 90.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,004.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 92.05 points or 0.42% to 22,004.70.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.90% to 12.82.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

