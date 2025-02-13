Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 46.97% to Rs 33.96 crore

Net Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 46.97% to Rs 33.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales33.9664.04 -47 OPM %1.50-5.29 -PBDT-1.39-9.42 85 PBT-8.33-18.55 55 NP-8.33-18.55 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 97.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 97.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Gita Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gita Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 9.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 9.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon