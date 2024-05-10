Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Prayatna Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Sales rise 93.05% to Rs 50.27 crore
Net Loss of Prayatna Developers Pvt reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 93.05% to Rs 50.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 587.74% to Rs 49.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.83% to Rs 211.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.2726.04 93 211.57189.19 12 OPM %77.82125.46 -88.4361.25 - PBDT25.63-5.56 LP 104.3150.55 106 PBT15.63-15.40 LP 64.4210.82 495 NP-2.46-11.58 79 49.387.18 588
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Prayatna Developers Pvt standalone net profit rises 84.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Adani Green subsidiaries to issue USD denominated senior secured green bonds of USD 409 million

Aliens Developers Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.83 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the December 2023 quarter

TCI Express standalone net profit declines 17.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 80.69% in the March 2024 quarter

ECL Finance standalone net profit rises 48.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Haryana Capfin standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon