Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 4.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 4.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 28.34 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 4.78% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 28.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.13% to Rs 9.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 109.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales28.3427.40 3 109.4897.88 12 OPM %16.8317.30 -14.1815.09 - PBDT4.875.20 -6 16.9017.82 -5 PBT3.273.96 -17 10.9812.67 -13 NP2.792.93 -5 9.5110.24 -7

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Kopran consolidated net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 1.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Rishiroop reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GKW reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

