Uflex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 168.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Uflex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 168.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 3777.06 crore

Net profit of Uflex reported to Rs 168.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 270.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 3777.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3402.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 142.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 690.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 14845.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13188.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3777.063402.34 11 14845.1513188.63 13 OPM %10.9410.76 -11.2610.37 - PBDT288.21308.09 -6 1120.75977.84 15 PBT111.90143.04 -22 425.88322.36 32 NP168.57-270.90 LP 142.32-690.99 LP

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

