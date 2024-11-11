Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 27.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.63% to Rs 94.60 croreNet profit of Premier Explosives declined 27.73% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 94.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales94.6078.42 21 OPM %17.5727.88 -PBDT15.1519.02 -20 PBT12.2816.23 -24 NP8.4211.65 -28
