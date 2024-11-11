Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 172.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 172.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 22.62% to Rs 344.23 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics rose 172.56% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 344.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 280.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales344.23280.72 23 OPM %10.269.54 -PBDT40.7818.76 117 PBT35.1113.60 158 NP26.829.84 173

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

