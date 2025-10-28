Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for Rabi season, tentative budgetary requirement seen at Rs 37952 crore

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for RABI Season 2025-26 (from 01.10.2025 to 31.03.2026) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers. The tentative budgetary requirement for Rabi season 2025-26 would be approximately Rs 37,952.29 crore. This is approximate Rs 736 crore more than the budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2025. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers including Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potash, Sulphur) grades will be provided based on approved rates for Rabi 2025-26 (applicable from 01.10.2025 to 31.03.2026) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices. Government is making available 28 grades of P&K fertilizers including DAP to farmers at subsidized prices through fertilizer manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers is governed by NBS Scheme w.e.f. 01.04.2010.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

