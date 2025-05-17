Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit declines 16.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 72.18 croreNet profit of Premier Polyfilm declined 16.57% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 72.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.21% to Rs 26.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.55% to Rs 264.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 260.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales72.1868.82 5 264.12260.09 2 OPM %12.4114.92 -15.4713.25 - PBDT8.689.95 -13 39.7032.43 22 PBT7.398.67 -15 34.6327.27 27 NP5.596.70 -17 26.0020.60 26
