Premium Merchants standalone net profit rises 4000.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.00% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Premium Merchants rose 4000.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 116.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.540.25 116 OPM %98.1568.00 -PBDT0.550.19 189 PBT0.540.19 184 NP0.410.01 4000
