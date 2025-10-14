Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Premium Merchants standalone net profit rises 4000.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Sales rise 116.00% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Premium Merchants rose 4000.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 116.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.540.25 116 OPM %98.1568.00 -PBDT0.550.19 189 PBT0.540.19 184 NP0.410.01 4000

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Wholesale Food prices drop 2% on year, Onion prices tumble 64%

INR slips to record low levels; Negative cues from equities weigh

India to resume International Postal Services to USA

Google's Rs 10,000 crore Hyperscale Data Centre in Vizag to Create 30,000 Jobs, Boost Andhra's Digital Growth

Thyrocare Technologies posts 82% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; board OKs 2:1 bonus share issue proposal

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

