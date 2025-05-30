Friday, May 30, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pact Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pact Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Sales decline 91.67% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Pact Industries reported to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 91.67% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 75.27% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.72 -92 1.616.51 -75 OPM %-7966.67-26.39 --303.11-81.11 - PBDT-4.75-0.19 -2400 -4.82-5.28 9 PBT-4.78-0.22 -2073 -4.95-5.41 9 NP-4.790.03 PL -5.02-5.16 3

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

