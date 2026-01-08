Prestige Group inks agreement to acquire 16-acres land parcel in Padi, Chennai
Prestige Group, through Canopy Living LLP, a joint venture between Prestige Estates Projects and Arihant Foundations & Housing, has signed an agreement to sell for the purchase of a land parcel measuring 16.381 acres located at Padi, Chennai.
The land parcel is strategically located in close proximity to Anna Nagar, one of Chennai's most established and prime residential micro-markets, known for its strong social infrastructure, connectivity, and mature residential character.
This acquisition is aligned with Prestige Group's strategy of strengthening its presence in high-quality urban locations, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Prestige Group continues to evaluate well-located land acquisition opportunities across key markets to support its future residential and mixed-use development pipeline.
First Published: Jan 08 2026