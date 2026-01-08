Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japan's Nikkei drops 1.63%

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Japanese markets tumbled as trade friction with China weighed on chemical stocks and data showed real wages fell in November 2025 at the fastest pace since January 2025.

The Nikkei average dipped 1.63 percent to 51,117.26 while the broader Topix index closed 0.77 percent lower at 3,484.34.

Shin-Etsu Chemical shares slumped 4 percent as China launched an anti-dumping probe into Japanese chipmaking chemicals.

Technology stocks also lost ground, with semiconductor-linked names such as SoftBank, Advantest and Tokyo Electron falling 2-8 percent.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

