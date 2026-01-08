China benchmark ends marginally lower

Asian shares ended mixed on Thursday amid escalating China-Japan tensions and ahead of key U.S. jobs data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

Oil ticked higher in Asian trade after the U.S. said it plans to control Venezuela's oil sales 'indefinitely'. Gold extended overnight losses, pressured by a firm dollar.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 4,082.98 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 1.17 percent to 26,149.31, dragged down by basic materials and technology stocks.

