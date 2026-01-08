Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vardhman Special Steels allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vardhman Special Steels allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Vardhman Special Steels has allotted 1,23,750 equity shares (including 61,875 Bonus shares on the ESOP shares in the ratio of 1:1) to the eligible employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under 'Vardhman Special Steels Limited Employee Stock Option Plan, 2016' and 'Vardhman Special Steels Limited Employee Stock Option Plan, 2020'.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

