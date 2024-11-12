Prevest Denpro standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.37% to Rs 16.26 croreNet profit of Prevest Denpro rose 29.41% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.2613.18 23 OPM %35.7334.22 -PBDT6.885.25 31 PBT6.415.03 27 NP4.843.74 29
