Prime Focus Ltd gains for fifth session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 318.45, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.31% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% drop in NIFTY and a 4.83% drop in the Nifty Media.

Prime Focus Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 318.45, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23566.15. The Sensex is at 75199.92, down 0.5%. Prime Focus Ltd has risen around 12.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1540.6, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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