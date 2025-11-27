Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.2%

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 173.28, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.91% in last one year as compared to a 9.77% drop in NIFTY and a 25.94% drop in the Nifty Media index.
Prime Focus Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.28, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 26251.5. The Sensex is at 85859.63, up 0.29%. Prime Focus Ltd has dropped around 3% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1448.05, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.08 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
