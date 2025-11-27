Reliance Power Ltd spurts 1.95%

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 40.25, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.63% in last one year as compared to a 9.77% fall in NIFTY and a 3.16% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 40.25, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 26251.5. The Sensex is at 85859.63, up 0.29%. Reliance Power Ltd has dropped around 7.85% in last one month.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35964.8, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 504.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 525.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content