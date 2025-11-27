Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Power Ltd spurts 1.95%

Reliance Power Ltd spurts 1.95%

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 40.25, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.63% in last one year as compared to a 9.77% fall in NIFTY and a 3.16% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 40.25, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 26251.5. The Sensex is at 85859.63, up 0.29%. Reliance Power Ltd has dropped around 7.85% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35964.8, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 504.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 525.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gains for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 6.15%, rises for third straight session

Salasar Techno Engg gains on securing RVNL distribution contracts

Cyient and CNH Construction Equipment reinforce strategic partnership

Happiest Minds Technologies launches ELAIRA

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

