Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Focus rises after subsidiary sets up AI arm in UAE

Prime Focus rises after subsidiary sets up AI arm in UAE

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Prime Focus rose 2.95% to Rs 244.05 after the company announced that its indirect subsidiary, Brahma AI Holdings (Brahma), has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Brahma AI ME, on 29 December 2025 in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, UAE.

The new subsidiary will focus on technology and artificial intelligence in the film, television, and gaming sectors, aiming to facilitate Prime Focuss AI business in the UAE.

Brahma AI ME is a subsidiary (indirect) of the PFL and has taken required approvals from relevant authorities as applicable.

Brahma AI ME is an indirect subsidiary of Prime Focus and has obtained all necessary approvals from relevant authorities. Brahma AI Holdings, the parent company, subscribed for one share at $1 at the time of incorporation.

 

Prime Focus offers motion picture post production and visual effects services. The company offers visual effects, digital film lab, telecine, editing, and motion control to high-definition production services.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 89.2% to Rs 3.60 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 33.40 crore reported in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 17.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,042.89 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KPI Green Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KPI Green Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Orient Tech soars after shareholders nod for 1:10 bonus issue

Orient Tech soars after shareholders nod for 1:10 bonus issue

NTPC Green arm declares commercial operations of 13.98 MW at Khavda-I project

NTPC Green arm declares commercial operations of 13.98 MW at Khavda-I project

Benchmarks trade near flat line; auto shares pick up pace

Benchmarks trade near flat line; auto shares pick up pace

Mastek's US subsidiary appoints Google tech leader Marc Berson to its board

Mastek's US subsidiary appoints Google tech leader Marc Berson to its board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon