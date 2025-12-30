Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KPI Green Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Honasa Consumer Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2025.

KPI Green Energy Ltd soared 13.49% to Rs 458.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72314 shares in the past one month.

 

Honasa Consumer Ltd spiked 7.68% to Rs 298. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88342 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd surged 6.49% to Rs 403.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25804 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurt 6.22% to Rs 517.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd jumped 4.37% to Rs 1004.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6771 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Orient Tech soars after shareholders nod for 1:10 bonus issue

NTPC Green arm declares commercial operations of 13.98 MW at Khavda-I project

Prime Focus rises after subsidiary sets up AI arm in UAE

Benchmarks trade near flat line; auto shares pick up pace

Mastek's US subsidiary appoints Google tech leader Marc Berson to its board

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

