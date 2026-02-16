Monday, February 16, 2026 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RACL Geartech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Anuroop Packaging Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Bharat Seats Ltd and Pavna Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 February 2026.

RACL Geartech Ltd soared 18.36% to Rs 1422.6 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 51815 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12005 shares in the past one month.

 

Anuroop Packaging Ltd spiked 15.65% to Rs 12.12. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9324 shares in the past one month.

Precision Wires India Ltd surged 15.04% to Rs 300.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35206 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Seats Ltd jumped 14.96% to Rs 187.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12190 shares in the past one month.

Pavna Industries Ltd rose 11.82% to Rs 24.88. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20089 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

