Prime Securities consolidated net profit rises 335.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.70% to Rs 29.83 croreNet profit of Prime Securities rose 335.44% to Rs 17.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 93.70% to Rs 29.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.8315.40 94 OPM %61.1131.56 -PBDT18.214.84 276 PBT17.904.58 291 NP17.203.95 335
