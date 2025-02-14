Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Primo Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Primo Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 57.33% to Rs 143.85 crore

Net profit of Primo Chemicals reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 57.33% to Rs 143.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 91.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales143.8591.43 57 OPM %12.973.05 -PBDT17.441.48 1078 PBT4.42-8.80 LP NP2.29-15.19 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alfred Herbert (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.67 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Alfred Herbert (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.67 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 62.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 62.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit rises 209.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit rises 209.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hexaware Technologies IPO subscribed 2.66 times

Hexaware Technologies IPO subscribed 2.66 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon