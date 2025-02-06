Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prism Johnson standalone net profit rises 2578.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Prism Johnson standalone net profit rises 2578.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales decline 1.64% to Rs 1622.96 crore

Net profit of Prism Johnson rose 2578.09% to Rs 47.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 1622.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1649.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1622.961649.97 -2 OPM %2.318.02 -PBDT75.5692.03 -18 PBT-31.592.47 PL NP47.671.78 2578

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 11.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 11.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

BEML consolidated net profit declines 49.36% in the December 2024 quarter

BEML consolidated net profit declines 49.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Bajel Projects standalone net profit declines 56.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Bajel Projects standalone net profit declines 56.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 3.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 3.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon