Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.25% in the March 2025 quarter

IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 1333.70 crore

Net profit of IFB Industries rose 57.25% to Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 1333.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1090.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 136.12% to Rs 118.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 5091.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4437.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1333.701090.20 22 5091.714437.84 15 OPM %4.213.86 -5.584.35 - PBDT60.3846.77 29 295.32197.38 50 PBT26.6714.77 81 163.4572.99 124 NP18.8712.00 57 118.9150.36 136

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 55.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 55.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 32.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 32.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon