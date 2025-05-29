Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 55.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 12.37 croreNet profit of Tyche Industries declined 55.24% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.39% to Rs 12.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.81% to Rs 65.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.3714.20 -13 65.4769.51 -6 OPM %-1.5413.31 -17.2318.20 - PBDT1.823.48 -48 18.7018.57 1 PBT1.322.94 -55 16.7116.63 0 NP0.942.10 -55 12.4112.24 1
