Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit declines 28.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales decline 86.81% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures declined 28.08% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 86.81% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.362.73 -87 OPM %13.8926.74 -PBDT1.231.77 -31 PBT1.221.76 -31 NP1.051.46 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

