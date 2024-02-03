Sensex (    %)
                        
Prismx Global Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 61.55% to Rs 2.73 crore
Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 61.55% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.737.10 -62 OPM %24.91-53.24 -PBDT1.77-3.04 LP PBT1.76-3.05 LP NP1.46-3.05 LP
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

