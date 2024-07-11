Amal reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.01% to Rs 20.51 crore

Net profit of Amal reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.01% to Rs 20.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.5116.8115.070.542.45-0.850.16-3.060.45-2.65