Amal reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 22.01% to Rs 20.51 crore
Net profit of Amal reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.01% to Rs 20.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.5116.81 22 OPM %15.070.54 -PBDT2.45-0.85 LP PBT0.16-3.06 LP NP0.45-2.65 LP
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

