Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.07% to Rs 114.61 croreNet profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 29.34% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.07% to Rs 114.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales114.6188.80 29 OPM %15.2216.24 -PBDT12.6411.06 14 PBT7.846.25 25 NP4.323.34 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content