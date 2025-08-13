BF Investment consolidated net profit declines 78.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.15% to Rs 9.43 croreNet profit of BF Investment declined 78.95% to Rs 38.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.437.72 22 OPM %85.1592.23 -PBDT51.14242.76 -79 PBT51.07242.65 -79 NP38.44182.61 -79
