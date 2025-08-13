SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 15.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.64% to Rs 39.17 croreNet profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 15.70% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.64% to Rs 39.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.1731.94 23 OPM %63.9569.57 -PBDT9.288.40 10 PBT7.846.88 14 NP6.785.86 16
