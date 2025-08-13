Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.11 -64 OPM %-475.0036.36 -PBDT-0.190.04 PL PBT-0.190.04 PL NP-0.200.02 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

