Promoter pares stake in Thyrocare Technologies
Docon Technologies divests 9.90% stake held in Thyrocare Technologies
Thyrocare Technologies announced that Docon Technologies, promoter of the company, has sold 1,57,69,696 equity shares (9.90% stake) of the company through market trades today, i.e. 13 August 2026.
Consequently, Docon Technologies continues to be a promoter and holding company of Thyrocare Technologies and its holding has reduced from 60.92% to 51.02% of the total paid up equity share capital.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST