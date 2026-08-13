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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Promoter pares stake in Thyrocare Technologies

Promoter pares stake in Thyrocare Technologies

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Docon Technologies divests 9.90% stake held in Thyrocare Technologies

Thyrocare Technologies announced that Docon Technologies, promoter of the company, has sold 1,57,69,696 equity shares (9.90% stake) of the company through market trades today, i.e. 13 August 2026.

Consequently, Docon Technologies continues to be a promoter and holding company of Thyrocare Technologies and its holding has reduced from 60.92% to 51.02% of the total paid up equity share capital.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST