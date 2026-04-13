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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PropShare Celestia SM REIT IPO subscribed 79%

PropShare Celestia SM REIT IPO subscribed 79%

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1,836 units as against 2,323 units on offer.

The initial public offer of PropShare Celestia SME REIT IPO received bids for 1,836 units as against 2,323 units on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (13 April 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.79 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday 10 April 2026 and it will close on 16 April 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 10 lakh to 10.50 lakh.

The REIT IPO comprises fresh units worth, aggregating up to Rs 244.65 crore.

The proceeds from the offer will be utilised towards Acquisition of Project Celestia and payment of the sinking fund to the society by the Celestia SPVs and reimbursement or direct payment, as applicable, of statutory charges under applicable lawsincluding stamp duty, registration fees, surcharges and cess related to the registration of sale deedsto the Investment Manager for the Proposed Acquisition. The funds will be deployed by way of lending to the Celestia SPVs and subscribing to their equity and debt instruments.

 

PropShare Celestia is the third scheme launched by Property Share Investment Trust, India's first small and medium real estate investment trust registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Project Celestia has a super built-up area of 2,07,838 sq. ft and is 100% occupied by four tenants, including three managed-office operators Smartworks Coworking Spaces, EFC (both publicly listed) and Paragraph Khajanchi Business Centre LLP (one of the top five co-working operators in Ahmedabad in terms of no. of operational seats) and a Swedish based listed telecommunications MNC.

PropShare Celestia projected distribution yield of 8.1% for the FY26, 8.4% for the FY27, 8.7% for the FY28 and 8.9% for the FY29.

In FY25, the trust posted a loss of Rs 20.01 crore, with revenue from operations at Rs 4.66 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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