Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info declared as L-1 bidder for BESS project in Karnataka

Prostarm Info declared as L-1 bidder for BESS project in Karnataka

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Prostarm Info Systems announced it has been declared the L-1 (lowest) bidder by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) for a battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

Under the agreement, the company will set up a 150MW/300 MWh standalone BESS at the 400kV Doni Substation in Gadag District, Karnataka.

The project will be executed on a build, own, operate (BOO) basis with a VGF (State Component) under a tariff-based global competitive bidding process.

For this 12-year contract, the company will receive a monthly rental of Rs 2.54 lakh per MW, which amounts to a yearly rental of Rs 45.72 crore for the 150MW/300 MWh system.

 

Additionally, the company will receive VGF funding of Rs 27 lakh per MWh or 30% of the BESS capital cost, whichever is lower.

Also Read

Fatty Liver

Fatty liver to liver cancer: Risks, habits, and how to protect yourself

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Parliament LIVE Updates: LS passes Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill by voice vote

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai monsoon mayhem: Waterlogging disrupts Bollywood stars' residences

Krishna Mehra

Indian AI founders tapping global capital, building international productspremium

Manufacturing sector

Core sector growth falls to 2% in July against 6.3% in same month last year

Prostram Info Systems is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects. The company designs, manufactures, and assembles products in-house and via partners in India and China. It serves sectors like healthcare, IT, defense, and energy through direct sales and a nationwide distributor network. The company operates three units in Maharashtra and has strengthened its tech capabilities through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements.

The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore and net sales of Rs 54.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

The scrip had zoomed 7.85% to end at Rs 208.90 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO subscribed 54%

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO subscribed 54%

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Patel Retail IPO subscribed 19.48 times

Patel Retail IPO subscribed 19.48 times

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO subscribed 6.59 times

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO subscribed 6.59 times

Gem Aromatics IPO subscribed 2.90 times

Gem Aromatics IPO subscribed 2.90 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon