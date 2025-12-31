Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info Systems to set up new UPS manufacturing unit in Gujarat

Prostarm Info Systems to set up new UPS manufacturing unit in Gujarat

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Prostarm Info Systems has announced plans to set up a new manufacturing unit at Bakrol, Gujarat, for the assembly of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.

According to an exchange filing, the facility will produce UPS ranging from 1 KVA to 600 KVA. Commercial production is expected to begin on or before May 2026, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals.

The estimated capital expenditure for the project is Rs 6 crore, which includes plant and machinery, civil construction, infrastructure, and contingencies. The project will be financed through internal accruals and IPO proceeds, aimed at creating and strengthening the companys manufacturing capacity.

 

Prostram Info Systems is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects. The company designs, manufactures, and assembles products in-house and via partners in India and China. It serves sectors like healthcare, IT, defense, and energy through direct sales and a nationwide distributor network. The company operates three units in Maharashtra and has strengthened its tech capabilities through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 40.5% to Rs 8.27 crore on a 33.1% fall in sales to Rs 65.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Q2 FY25.

The counter rose 0.86% to Rs 181.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waaree Renewable rises after bagging Rs 97-cr Solar EPC order

Waaree Renewable rises after bagging Rs 97-cr Solar EPC order

European Medicines Agency grants Accelerated Assessment to Wockhardt's WCK 5222

European Medicines Agency grants Accelerated Assessment to Wockhardt's WCK 5222

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kesar India jumps 14% in five days

Kesar India jumps 14% in five days

Volumes spurt at Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon