Protium Finance standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.99% to Rs 276.43 croreNet profit of Protium Finance declined 36.36% to Rs 28.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 276.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 224.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales276.43224.75 23 OPM %46.3953.75 -PBDT45.4766.68 -32 PBT38.4360.22 -36 NP28.6545.02 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content