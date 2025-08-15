Chemmanur Credits & Investments standalone net profit rises 1142.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 39.43 croreNet profit of Chemmanur Credits & Investments rose 1142.11% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 39.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.4332.67 21 OPM %58.5859.08 -PBDT4.873.22 51 PBT3.340.30 1013 NP2.360.19 1142
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content