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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Provigil Surveillance secures orders worth Rs 8.21 cr

Provigil Surveillance secures orders worth Rs 8.21 cr

Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

From North Western Railway, Bikaner Division

Provigil Surveillance, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received two Letters of Acceptance (LOA) from North Western Railway, Bikaner Division, aggregating to approximately Rs 8.21 crore.

1. Provision of CCTV Cameras at all PRS & UTS cum PRS counters at 54 stations (64 locations) over Bikaner Division, including supply, installation, commissioning and integration of complete CCTV systems with centralized monitoring rooms at divisional headquarters and station locations. Contract Value: Rs 4.93 crore (Approx.). Execution Period: 9 months.

2. Provision of IP based CCTV systems for remote surveillance of TRD installations including Switching Posts (SP), Sub Sectioning Posts (SSP), Traction Sub Stations (TSS), and Depots across Bikaner Division, including supply, installation, testing, commissioning and integration of CCTV systems along with associated infrastructure such as NVRs, storage, networking equipment, UPS and connectivity solutions. Contract Value: Rs 3.28 crore (Approx.). Execution Period: 6 months.

 

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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