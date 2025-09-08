Monday, September 08, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prudent Board approved acquisition of mutual fund distribution biz of Indus Capital

Prudent Board approved acquisition of mutual fund distribution biz of Indus Capital

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

The Board of Directors of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services at its meeting held on 08 September 2025, has, inter-alia, approved execution of a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Sanjay Sanghvi, Proprietor of Indus Capital (Seller), for acquisition of the Mutual Fund Distribution (MFD) business of Indus Capital as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

The transaction entails the transfer of the entire MFD business of Indus Capital comprising assets under management (AUM) of Rs 2,030 crore (as on 30 August 2025), along with all related contracts, receivables, employees, rights, obligations, and liabilities, to the Company.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

