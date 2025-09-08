Monday, September 08, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs edge lower

Euro speculative net longs edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market edged lower, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 119592 contracts in the data reported through September 02, 2025, but stayed near a one and half year high. This was a weekly decline of 3447 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 24,850; European mkt advance

Nifty trades above 24,850; European mkt advance

Aegis Logistics to invest Rs 100 crore for capacity expansion at Mumbai port

Aegis Logistics to invest Rs 100 crore for capacity expansion at Mumbai port

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

JSW Steel record 17% growth in consolidated crude steel production in Aug'25

JSW Steel record 17% growth in consolidated crude steel production in Aug'25

HCL Technologies appoints Amitabh Kant on its board

HCL Technologies appoints Amitabh Kant on its board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon