Nazara set to launch globally acclaimed PC title Bodycam in Fortnite

Nazara set to launch globally acclaimed PC title Bodycam in Fortnite

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Nazara Technologies announced the upcoming launch of globally acclaimed PC title Bodycam in Fortnite. This marks the first-ever adaptation of Bodycam into the Fortnite ecosystem as an island, introducing its hyper-realistic tactical gameplay to a massive new audience.

Originally celebrated for its photorealistic graphics and immersive combat mechanics on PC, Bodycam has built a passionate fanbase among FPS enthusiasts. With this launch, Nazara is bringing Bodycam to Fortnite using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) - reimagined with high-fidelity visuals, optimized performance, and the limitless sandbox possibilities.

"This is a landmark moment not just for Bodycam, but for the future of creator-led gaming and also a first launch for Nazara in Fortnite said Nitish Mittersain, CEO, Nazara Technologies. Thanks to UEFN, Fortnite is rapidly becoming the go to hub where creators, brands, and gamers converge. We are proud to bring a premium PC franchise like Bodycam to the Fortnite ecosystem.

 

Developed in collaboration with leading UEFN creator Virstate and supported by Reissad Studio - the original creators of Bodycam - the island in Fortnite blends high stakes tactical action with community-driven modes, optimized for Fortnite's global player base across console, PC, and mobile.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

