Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India consolidated net profit declines 11.99% in the September 2025 quarter

PTC India consolidated net profit declines 11.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 5421.15 crore

Net profit of PTC India declined 11.99% to Rs 191.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 217.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 5421.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4855.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5421.154855.98 12 OPM %5.086.31 -PBDT300.67221.13 36 PBT298.06218.90 36 NP191.19217.24 -12

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

