Monday, December 15, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise by $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion for the week ending on December 12, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $151 million to $556.88 billion, the data released showed.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $1.188 billion to $106.984 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $93 million to $18.721 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $97 million to $4.675 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PM Modi to visit Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman to deepen diplomatic ties

PM Modi to visit Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman to deepen diplomatic ties

Biocon launches GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide in the Netherlands

Biocon launches GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide in the Netherlands

Inox Wind receives 102.MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables

Inox Wind receives 102.MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables

GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices; domestic retail inflation rises 0.71% in November

GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices; domestic retail inflation rises 0.71% in November

Stock Alert: GPT Infra, Oriental Rail Infra, Biocon, KEC International, United Drilling Tools

Stock Alert: GPT Infra, Oriental Rail Infra, Biocon, KEC International, United Drilling Tools

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon