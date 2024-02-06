Sales decline 17.77% to Rs 214.16 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 44.17% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.77% to Rs 214.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 260.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.214.16260.4512.1513.4120.8031.4815.3326.7211.2020.06