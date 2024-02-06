Sensex (    %)
                        
Punjab Chemicals &amp; Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 44.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 17.77% to Rs 214.16 crore
Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 44.17% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.77% to Rs 214.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 260.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales214.16260.45 -18 OPM %12.1513.41 -PBDT20.8031.48 -34 PBT15.3326.72 -43 NP11.2020.06 -44
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

