Sales decline 17.77% to Rs 214.16 croreNet profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 44.17% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.77% to Rs 214.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 260.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales214.16260.45 -18 OPM %12.1513.41 -PBDT20.8031.48 -34 PBT15.3326.72 -43 NP11.2020.06 -44
