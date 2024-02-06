Sensex (    %)
                        
Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.55 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 39.34% to Rs 64.04 crore
Net Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 39.34% to Rs 64.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 105.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales64.04105.57 -39 OPM %-5.297.92 -PBDT-9.422.59 PL PBT-18.55-6.55 -183 NP-18.55-6.55 -183
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

