Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.55 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 39.34% to Rs 64.04 croreNet Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 39.34% to Rs 64.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 105.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales64.04105.57 -39 OPM %-5.297.92 -PBDT-9.422.59 PL PBT-18.55-6.55 -183 NP-18.55-6.55 -183
