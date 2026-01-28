Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 127.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.28% to Rs 246.57 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 127.51% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 246.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 213.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.246.57213.8911.999.0027.4914.9820.698.4713.816.07

