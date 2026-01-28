Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 127.51% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 15.28% to Rs 246.57 croreNet profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 127.51% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 246.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 213.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales246.57213.89 15 OPM %11.999.00 -PBDT27.4914.98 84 PBT20.698.47 144 NP13.816.07 128
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:51 PM IST