Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Novartis India standalone net profit declines 36.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Novartis India standalone net profit declines 36.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 7.63% to Rs 85.90 crore

Net profit of Novartis India declined 36.78% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.63% to Rs 85.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales85.9093.00 -8 OPM %26.0327.51 -PBDT30.1335.82 -16 PBT29.6535.29 -16 NP16.0925.45 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Urban Company collaborates with HDFC Pension

Urban Company collaborates with HDFC Pension

Great Eastern takes delivery of 2019 Japanese built Ultramax Dry Bulk Carrier "Jag Riddhi"

Great Eastern takes delivery of 2019 Japanese built Ultramax Dry Bulk Carrier "Jag Riddhi"

Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 10.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 10.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 6.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 6.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5Tata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedMaruti Suzuki Q3 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance